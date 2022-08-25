BFIU seeks bank account info of Wasa MD Taqsem

Corruption

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 01:31 pm

Related News

BFIU seeks bank account info of Wasa MD Taqsem

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 01:31 pm
BFIU seeks bank account info of Wasa MD Taqsem

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) of Bangladesh Bank has sought for the bank account details of Wasa Managing Director Engineer Taqsem Khan and his family members.

The BFIU sent letters to the banks in the country on Wednesday seeking information regarding Taqsem Khan's bank accounts, confirmed a BFIU official on condition of anonymity on Thursday.

Taqsem has been asked to submit the documents within five working days.

Previously on 17 August, the High Court ordered the Wasa authorities to submit a report stating how much money Dhaka Wasa Managing Director Taqsem A Khan had taken in the last 13 years as salary, bonus and other benefits.

The Dhaka Wasa board chairman will have to submit the pay report within the next 60 days, as the defendants – local government secretary, Dhaka Wasa board, Wasa chairman and Wasa managing director – will have to respond to the ruling within four weeks.

HC seeks details of Wasa MD Taqsem’s salary

Taqsem was first appointed to the post of Wasa MD in 2009. Despite controversies and criticisms, his tenure has been extended six times. At present, he receives Tk6.25 lakh per month as salary and allowances.

There have been allegations of not maintaining policies in extending Taqsem's tenure.

Apart from this, there are many complaints against the Wasa MD including increase in project cost, syndicate in the appointment of contractors, bribery, contractual appointment of favoured people by creating posts, Officer on Special Duty of people he dislikes.

According to an Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) report, Wasa projects are not completed on time. The duration and cost of various projects are extended. In many cases the work is not done according to the design and specification of the project. 

He also imposed certain conditions during selection of consultants and contractors for a project so that a certain number of contractors can participate in the competition. 

Apart from this, syndicate system, using political identification and bribery in exchange for work has become a common practice in the selection of contractors. 

According to an ACC report, there is widespread corruption in the installation of privately owned deep tubewells, meter reading and revenue collection.

Tk1,320,417,460 of Dhaka Wasa Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society was embezzled from six banks with the direct help and instructions of Wasa MD Taqsem A Khan.

This embezzlement was revealed during an audit in 2018-2020.

The other accused in the incident are - WASA Secretary Sharmin Haque Amir, ex-revenue inspector M Mizanur Rahman, Additional Engineer M Akhtaruzzaman, Revenue Inspector AHM Zakir Hossain, Executive Engineer M Badrul Alam, Deputy Secretary Sheikh Enayet Abdullah, deputy Chief Accounts Officer M Salekur Rahman, and ex-deputy manager and Branch Manager of Janata Bank's Karwan Bazar Corporate Branch Shyamal Biswas.

Bangladesh / Top News

Taqsem A Khan / WASA / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani addresses delegates during the Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

Adani takeover of NDTV: Another blow to India’s press freedom?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Reuters

5 years of Rohingya exodus: A people (still) without agency, trapped in a geopolitical tightrope

5h | Panorama
Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photo: DW

Six months that shook the world

1d | Panorama
Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

James Webb Telescope reveals incredible Jupiter

2h | Videos
Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

Munni Saha to join a conversation with TBS

2h | Videos
Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Premier League kicks off amid threat of Russian attacks

3h | Videos
Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

Will the new office hours save fuel and electricity?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

4
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

5
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally

6
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation