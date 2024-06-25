Benazir involved in passport fraud: ACC sources

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found various offences against former inspector general of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, including passport forgery.

According to ACC sources, Benazir obtained his passport as a non-government employee hiding his police identity. When detected during renewal, he used illegal influence to avoid facing any consequences.

Benazir never obtained a 'blue' official passport as a government employee and despite having the opportunity, he did not opt for the 'red' passport either, sources said.

The ACC obtained the information after questioning 15 officials of the Department of Immigration and Passports, including two additional directors, regarding Benazir's passport.

A team led by ACC Deputy Director Hafizul Islam interrogated them at ACC headquarters in Dhaka around 11:30am to 3:00pm today (25 June).