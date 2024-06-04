Benazir, family can get 15-day extension to comply with summons notice: ACC

Former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members, who had been asked to appear for questioning over allegations of illegally acquired wealth, can get 15 days' extension to comply with the summons notice, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has said.

"If the ACC sends a [summons] notice to someone, it is not clear in the law whether or not that person is bound to appear before it…But the person does have the opportunity to ask for more time. And the ACC can grant an additional 15 days. That jurisdiction rests with the commissioner," ACC Commissioner Zahurul Haque told reporters today (4 June).

If the accused do not appear before the ACC, it must be assumed that they have nothing to say. Then, by looking into the documents, if the allegations are proven, action will be taken accordingly, he further said.

Asked about Benazir and his family members' current whereabouts, the commissioner said the ACC does not have any specific information regarding whether they are in the country or have gone abroad.

Mentioning that the investigation is being approached thoroughly, Zahurul Haque said there is no obstacle to reaching a trial or verdict even in the absence of the accused. "The court will understand this."

Earlier on 28 May, the ACC sent a notice to Benazir, asking him to appear at its headquarters on 6 June and his wife and children on 9 June.

According to the ACC, the former IGP showed a huge amount of assets in his income tax file, but the commission plans to look into the legitimate sources of those assets and his income generation.

On 27 May, at the request of the ACC, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to the Central Depository Bangladesh Limited (CDBL), instructing it to freeze the BO accounts tied to Benazir and his family.

Confiscation of Benazir's properties

Following a petition filed by the ACC on 19 May, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of all properties listed in 119 deeds and other documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

Previously, in response to another petition on 23 May, the same Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 345 bighas of property listed in 83 documents under Benazir and his family members' names. The ACC stated in the court application that these lands are situated in Gopalganj and Cox's Bazar areas.

The court also ordered the seizure of 276 bighas of land registered under Benazir Ahmed and his wife Zeeshan Mirza's names in Satpara Dumuria Mauza of Madaripur Rajoir upazila.

Furthermore, four companies under his family members' names, as well as partial shares in 15 companies, have been instructed for seizure.

In total, approximately 621 bighas of land owned by Benazir and his family members have been ordered for confiscation. Most of these lands, about 521 bighas, are owned by Benazir's wife Zeeshan Mirza.

According to the ACC's court filings, the acquisition of 621 bighas of land, establishment of companies, and purchase of shares in 15 companies occurred between May 2020 and August 2022.

Benazir Ahmed served as the Inspector General of Police from 15 April 2020 to 30 September 2022. Before this, he held positions as the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and director general of the Rapid Action Battalion.

Benazir was among those sanctioned by the US in December 2021 for alleged human rights violations while he was serving as the IGP.

Following the publication of the news report concerning Benazir's assets, Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon, an independent member of parliament for Habiganj 4 constituency, urged the ACC to investigate the matter.