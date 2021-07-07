Banks asked to freeze accounts of ex-BB deputy governor SK Sur, his wife

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 04:25 pm
07 July, 2021, 04:25 pm

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) today directed the banks to freeze bank accounts of former Bangladesh Bank (BB) deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury.

NBR's Central Intelligence Cell, in a letter, asked to freeze withdrawal or transfer of money from all accounts maintained by the them.

The fact-finding committee of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) quizzed SK Sur Chowdhury recently to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd and other financial institutions.

The inquiry committee also quizzed former and current officials of the central bank and former and current chairmen, managing directors and directors of various financial institutions.

The probe report on a financial institution has already been finalised. The committee is expected to submit the investigation report next month, sources at the central bank said.

Following the court's observation, Bangladesh Bank on 17 February formed the committee headed by deputy governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan to determine the role of those involved in the financial irregularities of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Limited (BIFC) over the PK Halder issue.

Alongside the central bank officials, a former judge and bureaucrat are the members of the committee. The committee is also investigating irregularities in other financial institutions.

