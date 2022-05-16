Bangladesh has become a paradise for money launderers: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader on Monday bemoaned that Bangladesh seems to have become a paradise for the money launderers.

In a statement, he also demanded that a list of those who are siphoning off money abroad be published as people want to see exemplary punishment against them.

"A vested quarter is making money illegally and again siphoning off it abroad. As if Bangladesh is now a paradise for the money launderers," he said.

Referring to a report of Global Financial Integrity (GFI), the Jatiya Party chief said Tk64,000 crore is being siphoned off on an average every year from the country.

According to the data of the GFI, he said Tk320,000 crore has been laundered from the country in five years from 2009 to 2015 while Tk4.5 lakh crore in just six years. "Of this, more than Tk1 lakh crore has been siphoned off in 2015 alone."

As per media reports, GM Quader said thousands of crores of takas are being laundered from the country every year to 10 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Canada, the US, the UK, Switzerland, the UAE and Thailand.

"The people of the country want to know how the country's money is being siphoned off abroad by dodging the eyes of the authorities concerned. They also want to know who are abetting the money launderers of the country," he observed.

GM Quader also said it should also be investigated whether the authorities concerned are reluctant to play their role in containing money laundering.

He said strict penalties should be ensured against the money launderers and their abettors. "It'll never be possible to prevent money laundering if those involved in siphoning off the country's money abroad are not punished."