Bagerhat real estate owner lands in jail over embezzlement of Tk110cr

Corruption

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:00 pm

Related News

Bagerhat real estate owner lands in jail over embezzlement of Tk110cr

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 09:00 pm
Bagerhat real estate owner lands in jail over embezzlement of Tk110cr

 A Bagerhat court on Sunday sent the managing director of New Bashundhara Real Estate Limited to jail on charge of embezzling Tk110 crore. 

Justice Swapan Kumar Sarker of Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after the real estate businessman Mannan Talukder surrendered before the court today. 

Earlier on 3 June, an Appeal Bench of six justices led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain postponed a bail order the High Court granted to Mannan and asked him to surrender before the court within two weeks. 

He could not comply with the order then due to a closure in court activities owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, said Milon Kumar Banaarjee, lawyer at Bagerhat Anti-Corruption Commission. 

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against MD Mannan and Chairman Anisur Rahman of New Bashundhara Real Estate Limited with Bagerhat Model Thana.

According to the case statement, they accumulated and embezzled wealth over Tk110.31 crore illegally.

Bangladesh / Top News

Real Estate / Bagerhat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

1h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

1h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

1h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

4
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places