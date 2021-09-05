Bagerhat real estate owner lands in jail over embezzlement of Tk110cr

A Bagerhat court on Sunday sent the managing director of New Bashundhara Real Estate Limited to jail on charge of embezzling Tk110 crore.

Justice Swapan Kumar Sarker of Bagerhat Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order after the real estate businessman Mannan Talukder surrendered before the court today.

Earlier on 3 June, an Appeal Bench of six justices led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain postponed a bail order the High Court granted to Mannan and asked him to surrender before the court within two weeks.

He could not comply with the order then due to a closure in court activities owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, said Milon Kumar Banaarjee, lawyer at Bagerhat Anti-Corruption Commission.

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against MD Mannan and Chairman Anisur Rahman of New Bashundhara Real Estate Limited with Bagerhat Model Thana.

According to the case statement, they accumulated and embezzled wealth over Tk110.31 crore illegally.