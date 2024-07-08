Azimpur Maternity Hospital: ACC charges 14, including 8 doctors, in corruption case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed chargesheets against 14 individuals, including 8 doctors from the Maternal and Child Health Training Institute in Azimpur, Dhaka, in connection with corruption in procurement.

ACC Assistant Director (Special Enquiry and Investigation-2) Md Ataur Rahman Sarker submitted the chargesheets in court yesterday. The cases involve the embezzlement of Tk3,36,78,992 through fraudulent procurement practices, ACC sources confirmed to TBS.

The investigation began after an incident on 17 October 2017, when Azimpur Maternity Hospital expelled Parveen, a destitute woman in labour pain, for not having a registration.

Parveen gave birth on the street, causing public outrage and a stir on social media. This incident prompted the ACC to launch an investigation.

The ACC found that medicines, surgical equipment, and pathology items were purchased at double and triple the market price. Officials did not follow the MRP and Drug Administration Department's price list or the Medical and Surgical Requisite (MSR) price list, leading to significant overpricing and fraud.

The investigation revealed that officials accepted arbitrary and inflated bids, bypassing the lowest bidders and assisting contractors in embezzling money. Over Tk5 crore was embezzled from 2014-2018 through these corrupt practices.

In 2019, the ACC approved four chargesheets implicating 17 doctors and eight people from various government and non-government departments. The accused were subsequently banned from leaving the country.

In September 2021, the ACC filed a chargesheet in court against 11 individuals, including seven doctors, three contractors, and the superintendent.

The remaining chargesheets were filed yesterday in three cases naming 14 people, including eight doctors, officials, and the owners of two purchasing establishments.

The accused doctors are Dr Israt Jahan, former superintendent; Dr Md Amir Hossain; Dr Md Lutful Kabir Khan; Dr Begum Mahfuza Dilara Akhtar; Dr Raushan Hossain Jahan; Dr Nadira Afroj; Dr Aleya Ferdousi; and Dr Raushan Jahan.

Other accused include Sheikh Idris Uddin (Chanchal) and Fate Noor Islam, owners of Nafisa Business Corner and Messrs Monarch Establishment, respectively. Former senior health education officer Md Nasir Uddin, former social welfare officer Bilkis Akhtar, and former deputy programme manager of Family Planning Department Md Nasir Uddin are also named.

The charge sheets allege that the accused violated Public Procurement Rules by engaging in fraud and corruption and failing to adhere to the MRP and Drug Administration Department's price list and the MSR price list. They purchased items at arbitrary rates, recommended by the Market Rate Verification Committee, without ministry approval, resulting in substantial financial losses.