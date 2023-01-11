Arrest warrant against four Nurjahan Group owners

Corruption

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 06:18 pm

Related News

Arrest warrant against four Nurjahan Group owners

In February last year, the court ordered the group to repay a default loan to Agrani Bank

TBS Report
11 January, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2023, 06:18 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

A Chattogram court has issued an arrest warrant against four owners of Nurjahan Group, a Chattogram-based conglomerate, in a case filed in connection with defaulting Tk128.78 crore in loans. 

They are Nurjahan Group Managing Director Zahir Ahmed Ratan, Directors Mizanur Rahman, Tipu Sultan, and Farhad Manowar. Of them, Tipu Sultan is in jail in another default loan case.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Chattogram Money Loan Court gave the order on Wednesday in a case filed by the Asadganj branch of Agrani Bank in the port city.

Earlier on 10 January, the court issued an arrest warrant against its managing director and one of the directors in another case filed by the bank's Agrabad corporate branch for defaulting Tk936crore in loans.

According to the case dockets, earlier in 2013, Agrani Bank had filed a case against Nurjahan Group, for an unpaid loan of Tk128.78 crore. On 28 February last year, the court ordered the group for repaying the loan in a case filed by the bank.

The same court, in February last year, sentenced three Nurjahan Group owners, including the chairman and director, to five months in prison for going into hiding without paying the bank's Tk325 crore in loan.

Nurjahan Group is one of the giants of the consumer goods business. Even though it used to do business with dominance in consumer goods including edible oil, wheat, and spices, the business is not the same anymore.

The group's business has shrunk amid rising debts over the past few years. In the last five to seven years, most of the companies of the group shut their businesses in phases.

Of the loans, three sister concerns of the group took loans of Tk936 crore from the Agrabad branch of Agrani Bank, Tk128.78 crore from the bank's Asadganj branch, Tk544 crore from Rupali Bank, Tk500 crore from National Bank, Tk326 crore from Janata Bank and Tk106 crore from Sonali Bank.

Bangladesh / Top News

Arrest Warrant / case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

16m | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why should I publish people who are already published?: A conversation with publisher and illustrator Annette Köhn

1d | Panorama
Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

Why are there so many shops named 'Mayer Doa'?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

What can you get in exchange for 1 Taka?

14h | TBS Stories
Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

Shakib again involved in controversy in BPL

15h | TBS SPORTS
Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

Who are Putin’s mercenaries?

1h | TBS World
Bank deposits have decreased

Bank deposits have decreased

15h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index