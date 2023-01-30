Anti-corruption drive absent: Menon

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon on Monday said that the anti-corruption drive of the government has grinded to a halt.

"Corruption is a part of development. But those countries that are on the path of development have taken strict measures to prevent corruption," he said.

Rashed Khan Menon said this while participating in the discussion of the thanksgiving motion on the President's speech in the Parliament.

He said that China has punished 150,000 persons for various terms on corruption charges.

"Which includes Politburo members. Vietnam has sacked its deputy prime minister. But what have we done in the case of ministers and bureaucrats? Nothing," he said.

Rashed Khan Menon said that he will not talk about defaulted loans and money laundering.

"There has been a lot of talk about this in Parliament. In this case, the government's thinking is like that you can say whatever you want, bit I will not pay any heed," he said.

Rashed Khan Menon said that the US and western imperialism wanted to involve Bangladesh in their plot of war in Russia and Ukraine, which is leading the world towards third world war.

"The prime minister has managed to keep Bangladesh away from it so far. And this is why all those forces are so vocal about our elections and democracy."

Menon made it clear that Bangladesh's democracy and elections are its own affairs.

"They should rather take care of their own matters and talk about others later," he added.

Criticising BNP, Rashed Khan Menon said that they have given 27 points to repair the state is an attempt to take the state back to the 'illegal fifth amendment era'.

"Their 'Rainbow Nation' stands for abolishing the verdicts of the war criminals trials."