ACC wants highest penalty for suspended DIG Mizan, Basir in graft case

Corruption

BSS
24 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
24 January, 2022, 04:50 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today pleaded for the highest penalty for suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and suspended director of the anti-graft body Khandaker Enamul Basir in a graft case.

ACC counsel Advocate Mosharraf Hossain Kazal made the plea in his closing arguments in the case at Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

After the end of the ACC arguments, the defence pleaded for time. Allowing the defence, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam adjourned the hearing till 3 February.

"We believe we have been able to prove all the charges framed against the accused, beyond any reasonable ground. They have already given confessional statements in the case. We are expecting the highest penalty for them," Advocate Kazal told BSS.

The accused on 3 January had pleaded not guilty in their statements in self-defense in the case.

The court on 18 March 2020, framed charges against the two accused in the case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on 9 February 2020, accepted the charge sheet and had transferred the case for further proceedings to Dhaka Special Judge Court-4.

ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on 19 January 2020, filed the charge sheet against the duo for allegedly leaking information and taking bribes.

The anti-graft body on 16 July 2019, filed the case with its Dhaka district coordination office-1 under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.

