ACC summons Shilpakala DG Liaquat Ali for interrogation 

The Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) Director General (DG) Liaquat Ali Lucky to interrogate him about the allegations of misusing power, corruption, and irregularity.

A notice signed by ACC Deputy Director Md Ibrahim on Wednesday asked the Shilpakala DG to appear at the ACC head office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on 16 January.

ACC Director Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya (public relations) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The anti-graft watchdog has also asked Liaquat to submit the academy's expenditure records following allegations.

The ACC decided to launch a probe on the allegations on 2 January 2021.

A two-member team led by ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Ibrahim is looking into the matter. The other member of the team is Assistant Director Afnan Jannat Keya.

ACC sought the records of the expenditure of the budget allotted for the academy during FY2019-2020, FY2020-2021, extra Tk350 million for FY2020-21, the records of the cost of organising virtual programmes during Covid-19 in 2020, various

vouchers and bank statement of BSA at Sonali Bank till 31 December 2021

The commission asked the Shilpakala authorities to submit the necessary records and documents within 11 January.

In the last few months, there have been some allegations against the Shilpakala DG, including abuse of power and bribery.

There is also a specific allegation of withdrawing Tk260 million against him.

According to the complaint received by the ACC, Liaquat tactfully removed Tk260 million by appointing a contractual director as the secretary without following the rules and regulations -- violating the rules and regulations of the academy.