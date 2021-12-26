ACC summons MA Kashem, Md Shahjahan over grafts at NSU

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned MA Kashem and Mohammad Shahjahan, trustees of North South University, over several graft allegations.

They have been accused of collecting extra money from students, embezzling the organisation's money in the name of creating fixed deposits, and misappropriation of funds in the name of giving jobs to employees' spouses or relatives.

Few more allegations, including embezzlement of funds under the guise of government car tax evasion, illegal use of luxury vehicles and taking advantage of various unethical opportunities, have been raised against them.

The notice issued by the ACC further says that in the interest of proper investigation, it is very important to hear and accept their statements regarding the allegations mentioned in the report.

Kashem and Shahjahan have been requested to appear before the ACC Head Office in Dhaka at 10am on 2 January 2022 and submit official statements to the investigation team.