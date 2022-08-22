ACC summons Grameen Telecom MD, 3 others over graft charges

Corruption

TBS Report
22 August, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2022, 08:03 pm

ACC summons Grameen Telecom MD, 3 others over graft charges

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned four Grameen Telecom officials, including its managing director, over allegations of money laundering.

The commission will interrogate them regarding the embezzlement of workers' welfare fund amounting to nearly Tk3,000 crore.

The corruption watchdog issued a notice in this regard today (22 August), signed by Head of the Investigation Team and Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan.

Managing Director (MD) of Grameen Telecom, Nazmul Islam, lawyer Md Yusuf Ali, lawyer Zafrul Hasan Sharif and representative of Grameen Telecom Sramik-Karmachari Union Mainul Islam have been called to appear before the ACC on Thursday (25 August).

 

