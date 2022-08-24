ACC summons Ctg port master operator, his wife over graft

Corruption

TBS Report
24 August, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2022, 01:03 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has summoned Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Master Operator (Mechanical Department) Md Azam Khan and his wife Nasima Akhtar to submit their wealth statements.

A notice has been issued by the ACC seeking statements declaring all immovable or movable properties acquired in their own names and their dependents,

The couple has been asked to submit the details of their assets to ACC Director Akhtar Hossain Azad within the next 21 working days.

According to the notice, on the basis of information received and collected from various sources, the CPA master operator and his wife own illegal assets.

Necessary legal action will be taken against the two if they fail to comply with the instructions of the anti-graft watchdog, the official notice added.

