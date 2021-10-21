ACC sues South-Bangla Bank chairman among 7 over fraudulence

Corruption

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:53 pm

Related News

ACC sues South-Bangla Bank chairman among 7 over fraudulence

According to the case statement, Amzad Hossain, in collusion with others, helped the owner of Khulna Builders Ltd to get Tk20.60 crore in loan from South-Bangla bank by making a fake inspection report and preparing a fake stock lot

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:53 pm
ACC sues South-Bangla Bank chairman among 7 over fraudulence

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Anwar Prodhan has filed a case, on Thursday, against seven officials of South-Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited including chairman SM Amzad Hossain over fraudulence.

According to the case statement, Amzad Hossain, in collusion with others, helped the owner of Khulna Builders Ltd to get Tk20.60 crore in loan from South-Bangla bank by making a fake inspection report and preparing a fake stock lot.

The beneficiaries of the loan embezzled the money by transferring it at various accounts belonging to various companies and individuals.

The six others accused are the bank's former MTO Topu Kumar Saha, Senior Officer Bidyut Kumar Mandol, Operation Manager Mohammad Manzurul Alam, Vice-President and former branch head SM Iqbal Mehedi, EO and Credit In-Charge Nazrul Islam and Senior Officer Maria Khatun.

Bangladesh / Top News

ACC / South-Bangla Agriculture Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Govt. construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

Govt. construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

12m | Videos
An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

22m | Videos
Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

32m | Videos
Struggle for small business hubs still on

Struggle for small business hubs still on

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025