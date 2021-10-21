ACC sues South-Bangla Bank chairman among 7 over fraudulence

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Anwar Prodhan has filed a case, on Thursday, against seven officials of South-Bangla Agriculture and Commerce Bank Limited including chairman SM Amzad Hossain over fraudulence.

According to the case statement, Amzad Hossain, in collusion with others, helped the owner of Khulna Builders Ltd to get Tk20.60 crore in loan from South-Bangla bank by making a fake inspection report and preparing a fake stock lot.

The beneficiaries of the loan embezzled the money by transferring it at various accounts belonging to various companies and individuals.

The six others accused are the bank's former MTO Topu Kumar Saha, Senior Officer Bidyut Kumar Mandol, Operation Manager Mohammad Manzurul Alam, Vice-President and former branch head SM Iqbal Mehedi, EO and Credit In-Charge Nazrul Islam and Senior Officer Maria Khatun.