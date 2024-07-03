ACC sues Rajuk director, wife over amassing Tk2 crore wealth beyond known source of income

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed two separate cases against Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) Director (Development and Control-II) Mobarok Hossain and his wife Sahana Parveen for allegedly acquiring assets worth around Tk2 crore beyond their known source of income.

ACC's integrated district office Dhaka-1 Assistant Director Asif Al Mahmud filed the case as the plaintiff yesterday (2 July), confirmed a senior officer of the ACC.

According to the case statement, Mobarok Hossain, declared having Tk1.10 crore in movable and immovable assets in the asset statement submitted to ACC.

The authenticity of the assets was ascertained through verification.

However, the total amount of legitimate sources including savings and income from various sectors during employment, after excluding family and other expenses, comes down to Tk69.39 lakh. In this case, he could not show any valid and acceptable source of income of Tk41.46 lakh, according to the case statement.

A case was thus filed against Mubarak Hossain under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 for acquiring immovable and immovable assets worth Tk41.46 lakh outside of his legal income.

Meanwhile, in the statement of the case filed against Mubarak Hossain's wife Sahana Parveen, it is stated that in her asset statement she disclosed acquiring property worth Tk60.9 lakh and movable wealth of Tk1.38 crore in her name, which totals to Tk1.997 crore.

However, in the name of Sahana Parveen, excluding family and other expenses from net savings and other legitimate income the total legal and acceptable income is Tk41 lakh.

In this case, accused Sahana Parveen is found to be in possession of immovable and immovable assets worth Tk1.58 crore more than her known source of income.

It is said in the case statement that Mobarok Hossain and Sahana Parveen acquired these assets beyond the known income through corruption while working for Rajuk. So, cases were filed against them.