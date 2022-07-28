ACC sues police inspector, wife for hiding wealth 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Chattogram Industrial police inspector and former officer-in-charge (OC) of Lohagara, Md Shajahan, and his wife, on charges of corruption and for hiding information about their wealth.

ACC Deputy Director Md Atiqul Islam on Thursday filed the case with ACC Integrated District Office, Chattogram-2.

According to the case statement, misusing his power, Shahjahan and his wife, in collusion with each other, concealed information on acquiring assets worth Tk1.71 lakh. Assets worth Tk1.48 crore were also found to be inconsistent and disproportionate with his known source of income.

Md Atiqul said the case was filed under section 26 (2) of the Anti-Corruption Act-2004, section 109 of Penal Code, section 27 (1) of the Money Laundering Act, and section 4 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act-1947.

Upon initial investigation of a complaint against then OC of Lohagara police station of Chattogram, Md Shahjahan, of acquiring assets beyond his means, the anti-graft watchdog found the allegation to be true.

The ACC then directed Md Shajahan and his wife Ferdousi Akter to file separate statements of assets.

In 2019, Ferdousi Akter submitted a statement to the ACC showing wealth worth over Tk3.21 crore.

The ACC launched an inquiry on charges of amassing illegal wealth against former OC Shahjahan, currently inspector of Industrial Police (Chattogram region), and his wife.

In the inquiry against the couple, the ACC found proof of them providing false information and concealing information about their acquisition of wealth.

The couple, together amassed wealth worth Tk1.48 crore beyond their known sources of income, while his wife did not mention information about Tk1.71 lakh in her wealth statement report submitted to the commission, according to ACC officials.

Md Shahjahan joined Lohagara police station on 12 June 2012 as OC. There, he was accused of various irregularities including abuse of power, illegal arrests, and the unlawful acquisition of assets.