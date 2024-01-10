ACC sues former upazila accounting officer, wife in Barishal for allegedly amassing illegal wealth

Two corruption cases have been filed against the former accounting officer of Gournadi upazila of Barishal and his wife for allegedly acquiring wealth illegally.

Deputy Director of the Barishal district office of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) AM Taher filed the case on Tuesday (9 January).

The accused are former accounting officer Sudhangshu Kumar of Gournadi Upazila of the district and his wife Paramita, senior staff nurse of Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital, Barishal.

In the case, Sudhanshu Kumar has been accused of providing false information about having liabilities of Tk21.51 lakh. In addition, he was also accused of acquiring assets worth Tk1.31 crore outside the purview of his known income source.

At the same time, the ACC accused him of concealing information of gathering wealth in his wife and children's name.

In a separate case, Paramita has been accused of acquiring Tk1.61 crore outside known sources of wealth. Apart from this, she has been accused of concealing information about a jeep worth Tk47.5 lakh, which she received from her husband.

The accused have been charged in the cases under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

Among their notable assets is a five-storey building situated on 6.50 decimal land in Kashipur Mouza, Barishal Sadar, separate lands of 2.18 decimal and 5.74 decimal in the same area, 15 decimal land in Matasar Mauza of Barishal Sadar, and Tk10.3 lakh in bank deposits.