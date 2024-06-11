ACC sues former tax official for waiving Tk152cr interest of four mobile operators

Corruption

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 06:02 pm

Related News

ACC sues former tax official for waiving Tk152cr interest of four mobile operators

The interest was levied on the companies for failing to pay the VAT liability on time.

TBS Report
11 June, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 06:02 pm
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. File Photo: TBS
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. File Photo: TBS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Wahida Rahman Chowdhury, former commissioner of the Large Taxpayers Unit-Value Added Tax (LTU-VAT), over allegations of illegally waiving off interest of about Tk152 crore from four mobile phone operators. 

ACC Assistant Director Shah Alam Sheikh filed this case as the plaintiff today (11 June).

According to the case document, Wahida Rahman abused her power and illegally waived a total of Tk152,00,89,390 unpaid interest of four mobile phone operators – Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Airtel. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The interest was levied on the companies for failing to pay the VAT liability on time.

Bangladesh / Top News

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) / ex-tax official / case filed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

8h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

1h | Videos
It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

1h | Videos
Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

4h | Videos
Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

5h | Videos