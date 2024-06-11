ACC sues former tax official for waiving Tk152cr interest of four mobile operators

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Wahida Rahman Chowdhury, former commissioner of the Large Taxpayers Unit-Value Added Tax (LTU-VAT), over allegations of illegally waiving off interest of about Tk152 crore from four mobile phone operators.

ACC Assistant Director Shah Alam Sheikh filed this case as the plaintiff today (11 June).

According to the case document, Wahida Rahman abused her power and illegally waived a total of Tk152,00,89,390 unpaid interest of four mobile phone operators – Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Airtel.

The interest was levied on the companies for failing to pay the VAT liability on time.