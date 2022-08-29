ACC sues Padma Bank MD, 11 others

Corruption

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 07:58 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Padma Bank Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and 10 others on charges of loan fraud in Chattogram.

ACC Assistant Director Md Enamul Haque filed the case at ACC Chattogram Integrated District Office-1 on Monday (29 August), said the office's deputy director Md Nazmus Sadat.

The other accused are former chairman of the executive committee of the bank Mahbubul Haque Chishti alias Babul Chishti, former SVP Shaukat Osman Chowdhury, former manager of operation of Khatunganj branch Md Anwar Hossain, managing director of SB Auto Bricks Industries Limited Md Chagir Chowdhury, caretaker of M/s Alam Enterprises Md Abu Alam, his wife Parveen Akhtar, Managing Director of National Survey Bangladesh Limited Md Majedul Islam, former Additional Managing Director AKM Shamim, former Managing Director Chowdhury Mostak Ahmed and former Vice Chairman Dr Athar Uddin.

According to the case dockets, the accused misused their position to provide a Tk10 crore loan in 3-month time in addition to Tk14 crore loan given earlier despite knowing the low forced sale value of the mortgaged property of the borrower.

The case was filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act-1947 and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2012 for alleged embezzlement of Tk10 crore and its aiding.

