ACC sues Ex-FBCCI president, his wife sued in graft case in Faridpur

Corruption

UNB
01 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:10 pm

Related News

ACC sues Ex-FBCCI president, his wife sued in graft case in Faridpur

UNB
01 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
ACC sues Ex-FBCCI president, his wife sued in graft case in Faridpur

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed two separate cases against Siddiqur Rahman, former president of Faridpur Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and his wife Musrin Akter for amassing wealth allegedly beyond known source of income.

Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Faridpur Coordinated district office filed the cases.

According to the case statement, Siddiqur has been accused of amassing assets worth Tk11,54,27,000 beyond his known sources of income and concealing information about his assets while his wife was accused of amassing Tk2,35,81,001.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During investigation ACC found that Siddiqur has accumulated wealth of Tk22,88,71,511. Of this, assets worth Tk11,54,27,000 were inconsistent with his known source of income, which was initially proved.

Siddiqur Rahman was a managing director of his company and his wife Musrin was made chairman.

Besides, the ACC found that Musrin accumulated a wealth of Tk2,31,01,470.
 

ACC / FBCCI / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

16m | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

14h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

11h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

3h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

5h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

2h | Videos