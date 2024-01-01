ACC sues Ex-FBCCI president, his wife sued in graft case in Faridpur

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed two separate cases against Siddiqur Rahman, former president of Faridpur Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and his wife Musrin Akter for amassing wealth allegedly beyond known source of income.

Rezaul Karim, deputy director of Faridpur Coordinated district office filed the cases.

According to the case statement, Siddiqur has been accused of amassing assets worth Tk11,54,27,000 beyond his known sources of income and concealing information about his assets while his wife was accused of amassing Tk2,35,81,001.

During investigation ACC found that Siddiqur has accumulated wealth of Tk22,88,71,511. Of this, assets worth Tk11,54,27,000 were inconsistent with his known source of income, which was initially proved.

Siddiqur Rahman was a managing director of his company and his wife Musrin was made chairman.

Besides, the ACC found that Musrin accumulated a wealth of Tk2,31,01,470.

