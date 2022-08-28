ACC sues ex-director of International Leasing for hiding wealth

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 08:05 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against a former director of International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd on charges of acquiring illegal assets and hiding information about his wealth.

ACC Assistant Director Taposh Kanti Bala filed the case against Nasim Anwar with ACC Integrated District Office, Dhaka-1 on Sunday (28 August).

According to the case statement, accused Nasim Anwar submitted a wealth statement of Tk5.21 crore to the ACC on 12 August. 

After investigation, the commission found that the former director of International Leasing concealed information regarding more than Tk1.12 crore in the statement.

The anti-graft watchdog filed the case against Nasim Anwar as he committed a punishable offence by acquiring assets beyond known source of income as well as concealing information in his wealth statement.

The allegation of embezzlement against PK Halder, former director of the company, surfaced after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) launched an inquiry into the wealth of illegal casino owners in 2019.

Halder and his accomplices misappropriated around Tk3,500 crore from International Leasing.

