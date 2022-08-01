ACC sues Chandpur UP chairman for amassing illegal wealth

TBS Report
01 August, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 02:58 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against Lakshmipur Model Union Parishad Chairman Md Selim Khan on charges of accumulating illegal wealth worth and hiding information.

Ataur Rahman, investigation officer and deputy director of the ACC's Dhaka integrated district office-1, lodged the case on Monday.

The accused - Selim Khan from Chandpur Sadar upazila - has allegedly acquired around Tk34 crore wealth beyond known income sources. He has also concealed information about Tk67 lakh in his asset declaration.

Selim Khan is one of the influential people who reportedly bought nearly 62.5 acres of land at a price 20 times more than the actual price for Chandpur Science & Technology University.

