ACC sues 3 West Zone Power Distribution Company officials for embezzling Tk33.40cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against three top officials of West Zone Power Distribution Company Ltd (WZPDCL) on charge of embezzling Tk33.40 crore.

The ACC Khulna Integrated District Office Assistant Director Tarun Kanti Ghosh filed the case accusing former Managing Director of WZPDCL Shafiq Uddin, Deputy Managing Director Ye Wenjun and Secretary Abdul Motaleb.

In 2019, WZPDCL and Chinese company Hexing Electrical Limited started a new prepaid meters making factory named Bangladesh Smart Electrical Company (BESCO). The case was registered for engaging in corruption while operating BESCO and attempting to launder around Tk2.97 crore.