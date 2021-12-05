ACC submits list of 29 money launderers to HC

ACC submits list of 29 money launderers to HC

The list includes BNP Vice Chairman and former FBCCI president Abdul Awal Mintoo, five members of his family, and controversial businessman Moosa Bin Shamsher

ACC submits list of 29 money launderers to HC

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has submitted a list of the 29 individuals and organisations involved in money laundering to the High Court (HC).

The list includes BNP Vice Chairman and former FBCCI president Abdul Awal Mintoo, five members of his family, and controversial businessman Moosa Bin Shamsher.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Haque will hear the matter today (5 December), said ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan to The Business Standard.

"These names have been collected from various sources. An investigation is underway," the ACC lawyer added.

The list prepared by the ACC is as follows: 

  1. Abdul Awal Mintu, Multimode Ltd., Anchor Tower, 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road, Dhaka.
  2. Nasreen Fatema Awal, Multimode Ltd., Anchor Tower, 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road, Dhaka.
  3. Tabith Awal, Multimode Ltd., Anchor Tower, 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutt Road, Dhaka.
  4. Tafsir Awal, Multimode Ltd., Anchor Tower, 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road, Dhaka.
  5. Tajwar Md Awal, Multimode Ltd., Anchor Tower, 108 Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road, Dhaka.
  6. Mughal Farida Y, 80-72, Tyrone PI, Jamaica, New York, US.
  7. Shahid Ullah, 235, The Wood Lands, Texas, US.
  8. Chowdhury Faisal, House 23, Road 23, Block-B, Banani, Dhaka.
  9. Ahmed Samir, Apartment 4 (B), 15 United Nations Road, Baridhara, Dhaka.
  10. Brummer & Partners Asset Management (Bangladesh) Ltd., 50 Mohakhali, Dhaka.
  11. Moosa Bin Shamser, Venus Overseas Company, Block-I, Banani, Dhaka.
  12. Fazle Elahi, Dynamic Energy, House 424, Road 7, Baridhara DOHS, Dhaka.
  13. KH Asadul Islam, Intrepid Group, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.
  14. Zulfiqar Ahmed, Khaleda Shipping Company, House 132, Road 5, Dhanmondi, Dhaka.
  15. Tajul Islam Tajul, Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj.
  16. Mohammad Malek, Bengal Shipping Lines, 101 Agrabad, Chittagong.
  17. Imran Rahman, Ocean Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ.
  18. Mohammad A Awal, Shams Shipping Ltd., Maulana Shawkat Ali Road, Lalkhan, Chittagong.
  19. Eric Johnson Andres Wilson, WMG Ltd., House 14, Road 13, Sector 4, Uttara, Dhaka.
  20. Farhan Yakubur Rahman, Intridip Group, House 5, Road 51, Gulshan, Dhaka.
  21. Tajul Islam, Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj.
  22. Amanullah Chagla, Padma Textile, House 456, Lane 8, DOHS, Baridhara Dhaka.
  23. Mohammad Atikuzzaman, New Technology Investment, Moscow, Russia.
  24. Mohammad Rezaul Haque, Malta.
  25. Mohammad Kamal Bhuiyan, Tuhin-Sumon, Jemico Trade International, Chashara, Narayanganj.
  26. Mahtaba Rahman, Selkon Shipping Company, House 87 A, Road 6, DOHS, Banani, Dhaka.
  27. Faruk Palwan, Jemico Trade international, Narayanganj.
  28. Mahmud Hossain, Global Education System, Ireland.
  29. Shahnaz Huda Razzak, Southern Ice Shipping Company, Dhaka EPZ.

Earlier on 3 October, the HC had told ACC to focus on capturing the "real" large-scale money launderers instead of businessmen.

The court had said that those who have built "Begum Para" outside the country and siphon out money to countries abroad are the real money launderers and the ACC should take action against them.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and KM Zahid Sarwar gave the directions during a hearing on the anticipatory bail petition of Dinajpur businessman and district Jubo League leader Khalilullah Azad in a money laundering case.

