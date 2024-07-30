ACC seizes NBR documents over a Tk152cr corruption case 

The Anti-Corruption Commission today (30 July) seized documents from the National Board of revenue (NBR) related to a corruption case involving misappropriation of Tk152 crore.

Following a case filed last June by the graft body against Wahida Rahman Chowdhury, former commissioner of the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU-VAT) of NBR, over allegations of illegally waiving off interest of about Tk152 crore, a two-member investigative team visit the LTU-VAT office and seized some related documents, according to sources. 

According to the case document, Wahida Rahman, during her tenure as commissioner of the LTU-VAT office from 2020 to 2022, allegedly abused her power and illegally waived Tk152 crore in unpaid VAT interest accrued by four mobile phone operators – Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, and Airtel.

After one and a half months of the case being filed, the investigative team, led by ACC Assistant Director Shah Alam Sheikh visited the NBR office in Agargaon. 

ACC Assistant Director Shah Alam Sheikh told The Business Standard, "As part of our regular work, we went to the NBR's LTU-VAT office, and seized some documents." 

"We also talked with some officials, including the commissioner Shamsul Islam," he added.

A senior official of the LTU-VAT office told TBS, "The officials of the ACC seized some documents and took one of our officials with them." 

The accused former vat commissioner Wahida Rahman Chowdhury is currently on post-retirement leave. 

