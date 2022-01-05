ACC seeks documents to probe graft charges against Shilpakala DG 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has asked for all documents related to the budget and expenditure of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy for the last two financial years as part of an enquiry against Liaquat Ali Lucky, director general of the organisation.

Recently, allegations of misusing power, corruption and irregularity surfaced against the Shilpakala head.

In a letter on Wednesday, the ACC investigators have requested the Shilpakala director general to provide the documents by 11 January.

The records sought include photocopies of documents containing budget and expenditure records allotted to the Shilpakala Dhaka Office in fiscal 2019-20 and fiscal 2020-21 and disbursement records of Tk35 crore expenditure of 30 June that remained unspent in fiscal 2020-21.

On 2 January, the corruption watchdog formed a two-member team consisting of ACC Deputy Director Md Ibrahim and Assistant Director Afnan Zannat Keya to look into the allegations of irregularities.

Liaquat Ali Lucky – an actor, director, singer, composer and cultural organiser – has been the director general of Shilpakala Academy since April 2011.