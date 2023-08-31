ACC seeks bank account details of SK Sur, his family to probe graft allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission has sought all bank accounts of former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Sitanshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury (SK Sur) to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

The account information of his wife Suparna Roy Chowdhury and daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury has also been sought.

On Thursday, the ACC wrote to banks asking for information on their accounts. All information has been asked to be sent by September 7.

According to the letter, former Deputy Governor Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Chowdhury are accused of evading government revenue through irregularities and corruption.

The letter sought information about bank accounts, loan accounts, FDR or savings certificates in the name of SK Sur Chowdhury, his wife and daughter.

The ACC also asked the banks to send related documents including account opening forms, submission records, KYC, nominees, TP, signature cards, and account statements.

In the letter given to the banks, the name of SK Sur Chowdhury's father is written as Haripad Sur Chowdhury, and the mother's name is given as Nirupama Sur Chowdhury. There are two current addresses mentioned in the letter.

After retiring from the post of Deputy Governor in January 2018, SK Sur Chowdhury served as an advisor to Bangladesh Bank. He is currently retired.

Earlier, the fact-finding committee of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd and other financial institutions questioned its former deputy governor SK Sur.

The central investigation against SK Sur began for his role in hiding PK Halder's financial scam.