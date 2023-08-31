ACC seeks bank account details of SK Sur, his family to probe graft allegations

Corruption

UNB
31 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:19 pm

Related News

ACC seeks bank account details of SK Sur, his family to probe graft allegations

UNB
31 August, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2023, 09:19 pm
ACC seeks bank account details of SK Sur, his family to probe graft allegations

The Anti-Corruption Commission has sought all bank accounts of former Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Sitanshu Kumar Sur Chowdhury (SK Sur) to investigate allegations of corruption against him.

The account information of his wife Suparna Roy Chowdhury and daughter Nandita Sur Chowdhury has also been sought.

On Thursday, the ACC wrote to banks asking for information on their accounts. All information has been asked to be sent by September 7.

According to the letter, former Deputy Governor Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Chowdhury are accused of evading government revenue through irregularities and corruption.

The letter sought information about bank accounts, loan accounts, FDR or savings certificates in the name of SK Sur Chowdhury, his wife and daughter.

The ACC also asked the banks to send related documents including account opening forms, submission records, KYC, nominees, TP, signature cards, and account statements.

In the letter given to the banks, the name of SK Sur Chowdhury's father is written as Haripad Sur Chowdhury, and the mother's name is given as Nirupama Sur Chowdhury. There are two current addresses mentioned in the letter. 

After retiring from the post of Deputy Governor in January 2018, SK Sur Chowdhury served as an advisor to Bangladesh Bank. He is currently retired.

Earlier, the fact-finding committee of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd and other financial institutions questioned its former deputy governor SK Sur.

The central investigation against SK Sur began for his role in hiding PK Halder's financial scam.

Top News

Anti-Corruption Commission / BB deputy governor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Korvi Rakshand. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Korvi Rakshand, the winner of the 'Nobel Prize of Asia'

11h | Panorama
A smooth transition to the next generation is important. It will help preserve family wealth and the conglomerate&#039;s clout in India. Photo: Bloomberg

A large family fortune starts a risky transition

16h | Panorama
Oscar Ramos. Photo: Collected

Are Bangladeshi startups too dependent on Western models?

16h | Panorama
BMA follows a thorough vetting process. Clients are provided with the maid’s NID card, a passport-sized photograph and the contact number of her guardian. Photo: Noor A Alam

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Bringing trust and reliability to domestic work

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

9h | TBS World
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

13h | TBS World
The all new Hyundai Creta!

The all new Hyundai Creta!

8h | TBS Wheels
In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

In China, newlyweds to receive cash reward if bride is under 25

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Representational image.
Budget

20% tax planned on interests on foreign loans