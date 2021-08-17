ACC questions 5 including former MD, in FAS Finance fraud case

The Anti-Corruption Commission questioned five employees of FAS Finance, including one of its former managing directors, in connection with allegations of fugitive Prashant Kumar (PK) Halder, former managing director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), laundering several thousand crores of takas.

A team led by ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan interrogated them at the ACC head office in Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

ACC authorities say they interrogated the five in connection with the case of fraudulent embezzlement of around Tk1,300 crore from FAS Finance using 20 fake companies that existed in name only.

Those questioned are former managing director and chief executive officer of FAS Finance, Md Russell Shahriar, deputy managing director Md Nurul Haque Gazi, directors MA Hafeez, Md Abul Shahjahan, and Arun Kumar Kundu.

Earlier, on Monday, the company's assistant managers Niaz Ahmed Farooqi and Deepak Kumar Chakraborty, former SVP and head of corporate finance and recovery and legal department Md Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, principal branch manager Tanvir Ahmed Kamal, ICC and Recovery Head Md Monir Hossain, Senior Officer Mausumi Pal, Manager Ahsan Rakib, former senior officer Tasnia Tahsin Rosalin, Vice President Mir Imadul Haque, former VP and CFO Md Moniruzzaman Akand, former SVP and head of SME Finance Md Azimul Haque, former ESVP and CDA head Pran Gourango De were also questioned.

The ACC said former chairman Md Siddiqur Rahman, vice chairman Md Jahangir Alam, director Kazi Mahjabin Mumtaz, Mahfuza Rahman Baby, Soma Ghosh, Udbhav Mallick, Atarul Islam, Anjan Kumar Ghosh, Pradeep Kumar Nandi, Satya Gopal Poddar and Md Mostafa and independent directors Birendra Kumar Som and Mostafa Aminur Rashid will also be questioned.

Apart from them, some others will also be interrogated who are Milon Kumar Das, Managing Director and Delwar Hossain, Chairman of Greenline Development Ltd, Gopal Chandra Ganguly, Owner of G&G Enterprise and Munirul Islam, Managing Director of Tamim & Talha Brothers Ltd.