ACC questions 12 officers concerning fraud at FAS Finance

Corruption

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 06:40 pm
22 more people, including members of the board of directors, will also be questioned on Monday and Tuesday

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has questioned 12 FAS Finance officials about the purported fraud committed by Prashant Kumar (PK) Haldar, former managing director of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL), who fled abroad, charged with smuggling several thousand crores of taka.

ACC sources confirmed that a team led by ACC Deputy Director Gulshan Anwar Pradhan interrogated the officers all day on Sunday in connection with the embezzlement of about Tk2,200 crore from FAS Finance.

The FAS Finance officials who were questioned were Assistant Managers Niaz Ahmed Farooqi and Deepak Kumar Chakraborty, former SVP and Head of Corporate Finance and Recovery and Law Department, Md Jahangir Alam Bhuiyan, Principal Branch Manager Tanvir Ahmed Kamal, ICC and Recovery Head Md Monir Hossain, Senior Officer Moushumi Pal, Manager Ahsan Rakib, Former Senior Officer Tasnia Tahsin Rozalin, VP Mir Imdadul Haque, former VP and CFO, Md Moniruzzaman Akand, former SVP and Head of SME Finance, Md Azimul Haque, and former SVP and CAD Head, Gourango De.

22 more people, including members of the board of directors, will be questioned on Monday and Tuesday. They are former MD and CEO, Md Russell Shahriar, DMD Md Nurul Haque Gazi, former chairman Md Siddiqur Rahman, VC Md Jahangir Alam, Director MA Hafeez, Md Abul Shahjahan, Kazi Mahjabin Mumtaz, Mahfuza Rahman Baby, Soma Ghosh, Udbhav Mallick, Atarul Islam, Arun Kumar Kundu, Anjan Kumar Ghosh, Pradeep Kumar Nandi, Satya Gopal Poddar and Md Mostafa, and independent directors Birendra Kumar Som and Mostafa Aminur Rashid.

Milon Kumar Das, Managing Director of Greenline Development Ltd, and Chairman Delwar Hossain, Gopal Chandra Ganguly, Owner of G&G Enterprise, and Munirul Islam, Managing Director of Tamim & Talha Brothers Ltd, will also be questioned.

Bangladesh / Top News

ACC / Anti Corruption Comission (ACC)

