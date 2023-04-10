ACC probing reports of 459 Bangladeshis owning property in Dubai

Corruption

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 04:45 pm
10 April, 2023, 04:45 pm

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has launched an investigation into the allegation that 459 Bangladeshi nationals have bought properties in Dubai illegally.

The commission formed a four-member probe committee, to look into the allegation, comprising a director and three deputy directors acting on a High Court order, said ACC Public Relations Officer Muhammad Arif Sadek on Monday (10 April).

Earlier on 16 January, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to investigate the allegation after a preliminary hearing of a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Subir Nandi Das.

The High Court then asked the Anti-Corruption Commission, the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUJ) and the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to submit a report within 30 days.

The HC bench consisting of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Liju gave the order.

In May last year, a US-based non-profit organisation Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADC) published a research paper, highlighting that Bangladeshis bought housing assets with money that was laundered mainly in Gulf countries.

According to the report, 459 Bangladeshis owned a total of 972 residential properties in Dubai at a cost of $315 million. Of these assets, 64 are located in the elite Dubai Marina area, and 19 in Palm Jumeirah. At least 100 villas and five buildings are said to be owned by Bangladeshis in these locations.

Besides, 4-5 Bangladeshis own properties worth about $44 million there.

The report, however, did not mention any names.

Bangladesh / Top News

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) / Dubai

