ACC okays 7 new embezzlement cases against PK Halder and 28 others

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved seven fresh cases against fugitive businessman Prashanta Kumar Halder or PK Halder, and 28 others, on charges of embezzling around Tk320 crore in loans through seven fake companies.

Of the ghost companies --- G&G Enterprise allegedly embezzled Tk30 crore, Tamim & Talha Brothers Ltd, Tk30 crore, Green line Development Limited, Tk60 crore, MTB Marine Ltd, Tk60 crore, P&L International Limited, Tk50 crore, Sigma Capital Management, Tk30 crore, and SA Enterprise, Tk58 crore.

ACC secretary Mohammad Anwar Hossian Howlader said the commission gave approval to the cases in its meeting on Sunday, 14 November.

"Officials and board members of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL) abused their power and unethically breached trust to embezzle and launder money by a loan of Tk320 crore to seven fake companies," he said.

Apart from Proshanta and several of his relatives and associates, ILSFL's former chairman, MA Hashem, former managing director Rashedul Haque, and nine board members are implicated in the cases to come.

15 cases have so far already been filed against 37 people-- including PK Halder -- for embezzling Tk1,200 crore from International Leasing and Financial Services Limited (ILFSL).

11 people have so far been arrested and travel bans have been imposed on 69 suspects accused in these corruption cases.

Earlier on November 10, the anti-graft body approved a charge sheet against PK Halder and 13 others, on allegations of illegally acquiring Tk426 crore and laundering 11.7 million Canadian dollars to Canada.

Others accused in the case are PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, his brother Pritish Kumar Halder, Avantika Baral, Shankho Bepari, Sukumar Mridha, Anindita Mridha, Purnima Rani Halder, Uttam Kumar Mistry, Amitabh Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohan Roy, and Swapan Kumar Mistri.

On 8 January 2020, the ACC filed another case against PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk275 crore.

On 21 March this year, the Anti-Corruption Commission filed six fresh cases against 37 people, including PK Halder.

On 24 and 25 January this year, the ACC filed five cases against PK Halder and 32 others for siphoning about Tk350 crore from ILFSL.