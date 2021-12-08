ACC looking into Pandora Papers findings: Finance minister

He said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted its report before the High Court following the alleged involvement of Bangladeshis in the leaks

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Photo Collected
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Photo Collected

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the ACC was investigating the findings of the recently released Pandora Papers, where eight Bangladeshis have been named.

He said the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had submitted its report before the High Court following the alleged involvement of Bangladeshis in the leaks.

He said this while replying to queries of reporters after virtually chairing two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday.

Kamal said the ACC has been conducting its investigation over such alleged scams and any comment by him could hamper their areas of work.

He mentioned that a list of 43 individuals was submitted before the High Court, adding, "I believe that justice will be ensured and we'll accept the court verdict."

Eight Bangladeshis and five addresses with links to Bangladesh were included in the latest document released under the Pandora Papers late Monday night; all of them owned business establishments in the British Virgin Islands.

The finance minister said Bangladesh had made unprecedented attainments in the macroeconomy and also in different socio-economic indices over the last 50 years since the country's independence.

"The GDP size of the country has increased by four times over the last 12 years to reach $411 billion when Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of its independence. Bangladesh is also now in a very good position in the social development index," he added.

The finance minister expressed optimism that Bangladesh would become the 25th economy of the world by 2035, while it is also expected to make its place among the top 20 economies of the world by 2041.

 

