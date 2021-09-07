ACC interrogates 8 Ctg custom officials over embezzlement

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has interrogated eight officials of Chattogram Customs House over their alleged involvement in the embezzlement of Tk850 crore from the government revenue.

The interrogated officials are Md Saiful Islam, revenue officer of Chattogram customs house; assistant revenue officers, Saifun Nahar Johnny; Mirza Saeed Hasan Farman; Md Mahmudul Hasan Munshi; Md Mahbubar Rahman; Md Omar Farooq; Md Saiful Islam and Mahmuda Akter Lipi.

They were allegedly involved in the abuse of power, irregularities and corruption, according to the ACC sources.

They embezzled Tk850 crore from the government revenue using IDs of two transferred officials at the Chattogram Custom House, ACC said.