ACC gives ex-IGP Benazir, ex-NBR official Matiur 21 working days to turn in assets account

Corruption

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 04:32 pm

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman
Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has issued a notice seeking an account of the assets of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and former NBR official Matiur Rahman within 21 working days.

At the same time, the anti-graft body has sought information about the assets of their wives and children, ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmeen said in a press briefing at the commission today (2 July).

The investigating officers concerned have been asked to submit the accounts of Benazir and Matiur's movable and immovable assets within 21 working days. 

There will be penalties if the accounts are not submitted within the stipulated time, as per the ACC Act, the ACC secretary said.

No pressure in probe against ex-IGP Benazir, ex-NBR official Matiur: ACC

Earlier on 24 June, despite receiving a second opportunity to appear before the ACC, Zeeshan Mirza, Benazir's wife, and their two daughters did not show up for questioning. 

Benazir Ahmed also failed to appear before the ACC on 23 June. Afterward, the ACC secretary had said the commission would now pursue further legal action against the former police chief.

On the other hand, Matiur and his family have not been served with a summons notice yet. According to sources, they too will be summoned soon.

