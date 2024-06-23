ACC launches investigation into alleged corruption by NBR officer Matiur

Corruption

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:08 pm

Related News

ACC launches investigation into alleged corruption by NBR officer Matiur

Matiur Rahman, also a member of the board, was removed from his post and attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 05:08 pm
File Photo of Matiur Rahman
File Photo of Matiur Rahman

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today (23 June) formed a probe committee to investigate the allegations of corruption and acquisition of illegal wealth by Matiur Rahman, president of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Customs, Excise and VAT Appellate Tribunal, and it has begun its work. 

A three-member team has been formed under the leadership of ACC Deputy Director Anwar Hossain, said ACC Secretary Khorsheda Yasmin.

On 4 June, the Anti-Corruption Commission started an inquiry against Md Matiur Rahman over allegations of amassing illegal wealth and money laundering.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The allegations against him surfaced after a video of Matiur's son, Mushfiqur Rahman Ifat, who bought a goat at a price of Tk 15 lakh, went viral before Eid-ul-Adha.

Matiur Rahman, also a member of the NBR board, was removed from his post earlier today. 

Matiur Rahman removed from NBR, Sonali Bank director posts

He has been attached to the Internal Resources Division (IRD) of the Finance Ministry, according to a ministry notification issued today.

It said the decision will be effective immediately.

He has been given no specific designation in his new role, effectively making him an Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

This marks the first time in history that an NBR tribunal president has been removed from their position.

The goat-man is a real GOAT

Earlier today, Matiur, who also serves as a director of the state-owned Sonali Bank PLC, was asked not to attend a meeting of the bank's board, according to sources. 

A high official of the bank confirmed that Matiur Rahman did not come to the meeting today.

His removal from the directorship is expected later this week, sources from the Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance and Sonali Bank said.

Sonali Bank officials, seeking anonymity, confirmed that Matiur Rahman had been asked not to attend the upcoming meeting, which began at 11:00am today.

Sources have indicated that the Financial Institutions Division has verbally informed Sonali Bank that Matiur should not attend the board meeting. 

Consequently, the bank advised Matiur to abstain from attending, and he has complied.

Matiur Rahman removed from Sonali Bank director post

However, the Financial Institutions Division informed TBS that the final decision regarding Rahman's removal has not been made yet, as the finance minister is currently in Vienna. He will return on June 27, and until then, Rahman will retain his position.

Top News

ACC / Matiur Rahman / NBR / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

43m | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

Europe invests less in solar power than China-US

1h | Videos
Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

Why 40% TIN holders do not expect tax return?

3h | Videos
Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

Less rain helps to recede flood water in Sunamganj

4h | Videos
Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

Putin's deal with North Korea, US warships in the South

4h | Videos