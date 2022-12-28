ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against MGH Group CEO Anis Ahmed Gorky on charge of illegally acquiring wealth worth Tk136 crore.

ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain gave this information at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters.

Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam filed the case against Anis, he said.

ACC secretary Mahbub said that the commission issued an order to provide the account of the movable and immovable assets acquired in the name of the accused Anis Ahmed as it was prima facie proved regarding the illegal acquisition of hundreds of crores worth of assets including money laundering.

A perusal of the assets statement filed by him shows that the accused Anis Ahmed has provided income information of Tk136.03 crore in the tax year 2020-21 from various sources of income from 2008-2009 to 2021-2022.

During verification of the asset statement, the accused was found to be a regular income tax payer but has shown the amount mentioned in section 19AAAAA of Income Tax Ordinance 1984 as investment in the income tax returns for the tax year 2020-2021 out of the announced total income.

ACC said the accused Anis Ahmed could not produce any satisfactory records in favour of the announced money shown as investment.

Anis wanted to legitimise the illegal wealth of this money acquired by dishonest means for dishonest purposes, the Commission also said.

The commission found that he had shown the said money as an investment to avoid being charged with the ongoing investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission to gain financial benefit for personal interest for dishonest purposes during the investigation.

According to the Finance Act 2020 (Amended 2021) section 19AAAAA of the Income Tax Ordinance 1984 on or before the date of filing of return or amended return, any proceedings for evasion of tax under the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 or any financial proceedings under any other law are instituted. This section will not work anymore.

Since the commission initiated the inquiry and legal proceedings against him in February, 2020, he has no chance of getting this legal benefit thereafter, said the commision official.