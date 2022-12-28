ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO

Corruption

UNB
28 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:23 pm

Related News

ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO

UNB
28 December, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2022, 10:23 pm
ACC files graft case against MGH Group CEO

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday filed a case against MGH Group CEO Anis Ahmed Gorky on charge of illegally acquiring wealth worth Tk136 crore.

ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain gave this information at a press briefing at the ACC headquarters.

Deputy Director Syed Nazrul Islam filed the case against Anis, he said.

ACC secretary Mahbub said that the commission issued an order to provide the account of the movable and immovable assets acquired in the name of the accused Anis Ahmed as it was prima facie proved regarding the illegal acquisition of hundreds of crores worth of assets including money laundering.

A perusal of the assets statement filed by him shows that the accused Anis Ahmed has provided income information of Tk136.03 crore in the tax year 2020-21 from various sources of income from 2008-2009 to 2021-2022.

During verification of the asset statement, the accused was found to be a regular income tax payer but has shown the amount mentioned in section 19AAAAA of Income Tax Ordinance 1984 as investment in the income tax returns for the tax year 2020-2021 out of the announced total income.

ACC said the accused Anis Ahmed could not produce any satisfactory records in favour of the announced money shown as investment.

Anis wanted to legitimise the illegal wealth of this money acquired by dishonest means for dishonest purposes, the Commission also said.

The commission found that he had shown the said money as an investment to avoid being charged with the ongoing investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission to gain financial benefit for personal interest for dishonest purposes during the investigation.

According to the Finance Act 2020 (Amended 2021) section 19AAAAA of the Income Tax Ordinance 1984 on or before the date of filing of return or amended return, any proceedings for evasion of tax under the Income Tax Ordinance, 1984 or any financial proceedings under any other law are instituted. This section will not work anymore.

Since the commission initiated the inquiry and legal proceedings against him in February, 2020, he has no chance of getting this legal benefit thereafter, said the commision official.

Bangladesh / Top News

MGH Group / Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) / Graft case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 classic Volkswagen Beetles from VW Club Bangladesh were also present during the event with Bangladesh Vespa Community. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Cox's Bazar Carnival: Making the impossible happen

13h | Wheels
The city boy LFP is a mid spec EV from Palki&#039;s lineup that makes 3000W when paired with a 72V 100AH battery and has a top speed locked at 45km/h. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Palki EV: The next generation of electric auto rickshaws?

11h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

The Bangladeshi chef who introduced Biden biriyani to New York

14h | Panorama
Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

New mystery revealed about Sushant Singh's death

2h | TBS Entertainment
A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

A wind of change in Bangladesh cricket

56m | TBS SPORTS
MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

MRT Line-6 will save time and cost of vehicle operation

56m | TBS Today
According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

According to statistics, how much successful is Domingo?

2h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction