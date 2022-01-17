ACC files complaint against Golden Monir for embezzling Tk21 crore

'Golden Monir', has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a raid from the Merul Badda area of the capital. Photo/TBS

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a complaint against Md Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir for illegally amassing over Tk21 crore.

Deputy Director of the ACC Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed the complaint on Monday.

According to the petition, Monir, 53, misappropriated wealth worth Tk218,273,459 crore, the sources of which were not mentioned in his asset statement.

"He has sourced the amount through illegal businesses and activities, which is a punishable offence according to section 27(1) of the Anti Corruption Commission Act 2004," reads the complaint.

"In this situation, a petition has been filed to sue Md Monir Hossain under Section 27 (1) of the ACC act 2004."

Earlier on 25 November 2020, the graft commission had summoned the asset statement of Monir through a notice.

Later, he submitted the asset statement documents on 2 March 2021.

As per the information provided in the statement, Golden Monir earned a total of Tk339,524,742 through different income sources, while obtaining immovable and movable assets worth Tk557,798,201. This projects a clear inconsistency of over TK21 crore between his income and asset possessions.

Moreover, it was found during ACC investigation that 23 plots under various projects of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) are registered in his name.

Out of the total 23 plots, however, not a single plot was declared in the statement of assets submitted to the Anti-Corruption Commission.

"Monir has provided false and baseless information in the statement of assets he submitted by concealing the information of the RAJUK plots," the complaint added.

"From the income tax documents of the accused, news published in different media at different times and information obtained from various sources, it has been ascertained that Monir Hossain has no significant source of legitimate income."