ACC files chargesheet against ex-BIWTA chairman Shamsuddoha, his wife for amassing over Tk66cr illegally

Corruption

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

ACC files chargesheet against ex-BIWTA chairman Shamsuddoha, his wife for amassing over Tk66cr illegally

The ACC said the couple has 1,270 acres of land in different parts of the country, including Dhaka worth over Tk500 crore.

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 06:09 pm
BIWTA chairman and former additional inspector general of Police Shamsuddoha Khondokar. Photo: Collected
BIWTA chairman and former additional inspector general of Police Shamsuddoha Khondokar. Photo: Collected

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a chargesheet against former Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman Shamsuddoha Khondokar and his wife in a case over amassing more than Tk66 crore in wealth illegally.

Investigation Officer Khorshed Alam, assistant director of the ACC, submitted the chargesheet before the Dhaka Sessions Judge Court's Judge Mohammad As shams Jaglul Hossain court today (2 July).

According to the ACC, Shamsuddoha and his Ferdowsi Sultana Khondokar own a huge amount of assets beyond known income.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The ACC said the couple has 1,270 acres of land in different parts of the country, including Dhaka. The price of the lands has been shown in the document as Tk70 crore, but the actual market price is more than Tk500 crore.

The ACC filed a case against Shamsuddoha, also the former additional inspector general of police, in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Section 109 of Penal Code.

The market price of the duplex house built on one bigha land in Gulshan is no less than Tk200 crores, reads the case document. Shamsuddoha illegally occupied that government house for the last eight years. He has not paid any rent during this time. On the contrary, he applied to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to allocate the house to him. 

However, as he got another plot in Purbachal, the ministry rejected his application. However, he is still occupying that house.

On 18 March, the court ordered the seizure of these properties. The next day Shamsuddoha Khandkar appealed to the High Court and the order was stayed.

According to sources, the couple is currently not in the country. Following widespread cases of corruption on different government employees, he has gone to Canada with his family.

Top News

ACC / BIWTA / Shamsuddoha / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

8h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

38m | Videos
The US Supreme Court order: Trump is getting partial immunity

The US Supreme Court order: Trump is getting partial immunity

48m | Videos
Fear of more rain than usual this month!

Fear of more rain than usual this month!

2h | Videos
China's relations with the West may be bitter

China's relations with the West may be bitter

4h | Videos