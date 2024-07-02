ACC files chargesheet against ex-BIWTA chairman Shamsuddoha, his wife for amassing over Tk66cr illegally

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a chargesheet against former Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) chairman Shamsuddoha Khondokar and his wife in a case over amassing more than Tk66 crore in wealth illegally.

Investigation Officer Khorshed Alam, assistant director of the ACC, submitted the chargesheet before the Dhaka Sessions Judge Court's Judge Mohammad As shams Jaglul Hossain court today (2 July).

According to the ACC, Shamsuddoha and his Ferdowsi Sultana Khondokar own a huge amount of assets beyond known income.

The ACC said the couple has 1,270 acres of land in different parts of the country, including Dhaka. The price of the lands has been shown in the document as Tk70 crore, but the actual market price is more than Tk500 crore.

The ACC filed a case against Shamsuddoha, also the former additional inspector general of police, in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and Section 109 of Penal Code.

The market price of the duplex house built on one bigha land in Gulshan is no less than Tk200 crores, reads the case document. Shamsuddoha illegally occupied that government house for the last eight years. He has not paid any rent during this time. On the contrary, he applied to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works to allocate the house to him.

However, as he got another plot in Purbachal, the ministry rejected his application. However, he is still occupying that house.

On 18 March, the court ordered the seizure of these properties. The next day Shamsuddoha Khandkar appealed to the High Court and the order was stayed.

According to sources, the couple is currently not in the country. Following widespread cases of corruption on different government employees, he has gone to Canada with his family.