ACC files case against ex-JUST VC over illegal recruitment

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against three officials including former Vice-Chancellor Abdus Sattar of Jessore University of Science and Technology (JUST) for their involvement in illegal recruitment practices.

Deputy Director of ACC Al Amin filed the case with Jessore District Coordinated Office on Monday (21 August).

Two other accused are Deputy Director (Planning and Development) of the University Abdur Rauf and former pro vice-chancellor of Islamic University Md Kamal Uddin.

They have been accused of misappropriating TK 61.31 lakh through illegal recruitment.

According to the recruitment circular of 2009, Abdur Rauf applied for the post of assistant director (planning and development). Vice Chancellor Md Abdus Sattar served as the president of the three-member selection board formed for the appointment. Another member of the selection board was the pro vice-chancellor of the Islamic University Kamal Uddin. The oral examination was conducted on 22 August of that year. At that time, an oral examination of three more candidates was taken. But no one passed.

On the other hand, the Selection Board illegally tried to appoint Abdur Rauf first as Assistant Director despite having no prior experience as a planning and development officer as per the terms of the notification. It later recommended for his appointment to the post of section officer (Grade-I, Planning & Development) taking into account the lack of experience. Former Vice-Chancellor Abdus Sattar as the President of the Board of Regents took the final decision to appoint him as Section Officer without an open circular, reads the case statement.

It said Abdur Rauf was illegally appointed as a section officer while he was working with various benefits including selection grade and was appointed as assistant director (planning and development) in 2014 and as deputy director (planning and development) in 2014 and is still working in the university.

From October 2009 to June 2022, his salary and allowances were embezzled with a total of Tk 61.31 lakh.