ACC approves charges against ex-DGHS driver, his wife 

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday approved the charges against Abdul Malek, a former driver at the Directorate General of Health Services, and his wife for accumulating wealth beyond known sources of income.

According to the case statement, driver Malek provided a false and baseless asset statement to the anti-graft watchdog by hiding information of movable and immovable assets worth over Tk93 lakh.

Besides, he possessed more than Tk1.5 crore worth of movable and immovable wealth, which does not adjust to his known income sources.

Besides, his wife Nargis Begum using family assistance also accumulated wealth worth Tk1,10,92,050 illegally.

The charges were filed under section 27(1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and section 109 the Penal Code.

RAB arrested Abdul Malek from Turag area of the capital on 20 September, last year on charges of various criminal activities.

A foreign pistol, magazine, five rounds of ammunition, 1.5 lakh Bangladeshi counterfeit notes, a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession during the arrest.

Malek also owns two seven-storey luxury houses in Turag.

He also has a 12 katha plot in the same area. Besides, construction work of a 10-storey building is underway at Hatirpul in the capital.