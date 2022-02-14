ACC approves charge sheets against BCB Director Lokman, former councillor Mominul  

Corruption

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2022, 06:11 pm

Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard
Anti-Corruption Commission, Bangladesh. Photo- The Business Standard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved charge sheets against Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan and former Dhaka South City Corporation ward councillor AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed in two separate cases filed over accumulating wealth beyond known income sources.

The commission issued two separate notices in this regard Monday (14 February) after investigation officers submitted their probe reports with recommendation for filing charge sheets. 

Earlier in October 2019, ACC sued BCB Director Lokman, also the former director in-charge of Mohammedan Sporting Club Ltd, on allegations of acquiring assets worth over Tk6.72 crore through his involvement in various illegal activities including casino business, extortion, and tender manipulation.

In November the same year, Mominul was sued for accumulating assets worth over Tk5.60 crore during his tenure as a councillor by misusing his power. 

It was also found that Lokman siphoned off over Tk57 lakh in Australia and Mominul laundered over Tk78 lakh in three countries including Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

