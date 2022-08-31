79.9% people fell prey to corruption in 2021: TIB

At least 79.9% of households in the country had been subjected to some form of corruption last year, reports a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) survey

Some 74.4% of households were victims of corruption by law enforcement agencies – the most corrupt service sector in the country, the anti-corruption watchdog found in its survey titled "Corruption in Service Sectors: National Household Survey 2021."

The findings of the survey were unveiled at a press conference held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Passport, 70.5%, and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 68.3%, occupied the second and third positions among the most corrupt service sectors.

As per the report, in 2021, some 99.5% of Bangladeshi households received services from different sectors.

Among other significant service sectors, households became victims of corruption while seeking judicial services (56.8%), health services (48.7%), local government organisations (46.6%), and land services (46.3%).

In Bangladesh, it is widely recognised that corruption is one of the major obstacles to poverty reduction and development.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has been conducting a national survey in service sectors since 1997 to identify the nature and extent of corruption in service sectors.

So far, nine such surveys have been conducted at a regular interval of two to three years.

The ninth survey has captured corruption households experienced during getting services from service sectors from January to December 2021.