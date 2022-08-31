79.9% people fell prey to corruption in 2021: TIB

Corruption

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:18 pm

Related News

79.9% people fell prey to corruption in 2021: TIB

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 02:18 pm
79.9% people fell prey to corruption in 2021: TIB

At least 79.9% of households in the country had been subjected to some form of corruption last year, reports a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) survey

Some 74.4% of households were victims of corruption by law enforcement agencies – the most corrupt service sector in the country, the anti-corruption watchdog found in its survey titled "Corruption in Service Sectors: National Household Survey 2021."

The findings of the survey were unveiled at a press conference held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Passport, 70.5%, and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), 68.3%, occupied the second and third positions among the most corrupt service sectors.

As per the report, in 2021, some 99.5% of Bangladeshi households received services from different sectors.

Among other significant service sectors, households became victims of corruption while seeking judicial services (56.8%), health services (48.7%), local government organisations (46.6%), and land services (46.3%).

In Bangladesh, it is widely recognised that corruption is one of the major obstacles to poverty reduction and development.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has been conducting a national survey in service sectors since 1997 to identify the nature and extent of corruption in service sectors.

So far, nine such surveys have been conducted at a regular interval of two to three years.

The ninth survey has captured corruption households experienced during getting services from service sectors from January to December 2021.

Bangladesh / Top News

Transparency International Bangladesh / Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) / Corruption in Service Sectors: National Household Survey / National Household Survey / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

7h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

6h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

7h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

5h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

6h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

6h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries