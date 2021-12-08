5 NRBC Bank officials sued for loan scam in Satkhira

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 08:33 pm

Total five officials of a NRB Commercial (NRBC) Bank branch in Satkhira have been sued for reportedly being involved in a recent loan scam.

A fraud case has been filed against the bank's Kalaroa branch Manager Kazi Mosharraf Hossain, Manager (operations) Shahed Sharif, Junior Officer Badiur Rahman, and two other unnamed officials for embezzling some Tk90 lakh.

The case was recently lodged with Daulatpur police station by one local businessman Sheikh Ohidul Islam.

On Tuesday it was sent to the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) integrated Khulna district office for investigation, ACC Deputy Director Nazmul Hasan told The Business Standard.

According to case dockets, the plaintiff was approached by Abdul Halim Sheikh, owner of a local shop named Rabbi Enterprise, to sign a form for opening an account with the bank's Kalaroa branch. 

However, no transactions were made after that. 

This year, when Ohidul applied for a credit card at a BRAC Bank branch in Khulna, it was found that a Tk90 lakh loan was taken against the unused NRBC Bank account on 6 September with a closing date on 3 January, 2021. 

When contacted, NRBC Bank Kalaroa branch Manager Kazi Mosharraf Hossain denied all the allegations brought against him. 

"We sorted out the matter as soon as the customer had notified us," he said,

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ohidul Islam said, "A big syndicate is involved in this loan scam. I have filed the case to bring them to book."
 

