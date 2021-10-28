30 years on, bank manager sentenced to 15 years in prison for embezzling customer’s money

A Chattogram court has sentenced a bank official to 15 years in prison 30 years after he was sued for embezzling a customer's money.

In 1993, the then Anti-Corruption Bureau filed the case against Shah Alam, a Sonali Bank branch manager in Satkania upazila at the time, for embezzling Tk90,513 that a customer paid back against a bank loan.

Shah Alam was handed the sentence in two parts. First, he received a 10-year jail term and a fine of Tk5 lakh, with another year in prison if he failed to pay the fine.

For his second sentence, he will have to serve five years in jail and pay a fine of Tk1 lakh, with imprisonment for six more months if he fails to pay the fine.

Justice Munshi Abdul Mazid of Chattogram Divisional Special Judge court issued the order today as allegations against Shah Alam have proved to be true after a long investigation, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmudul Haque.

Mahmudul Haque said Shah Alam embezzled Tk90,513 from a customer instead of depositing it to the bank treasury.

A case was filed against him in connection with the incident.

The court gave the verdict today after recording the deposition of eight witnesses in a long trial.