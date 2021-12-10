2 Chattogram port officials suspended over graft charge

Corruption

TBS Report
10 December, 2021, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 01:26 pm

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has suspended its two senior officials on charge of irregularities in purchase of equipment.

The officials are-Chief Engineer (mechanical) Aminul Islam and Deputy Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Sandipon Chowdhury.

Following the direction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (CAA), the authority made the decision and issued the letter on Thursday, Omar Faruq, Secretary of CPA confirmed the news.

In the letter, it was stated that the ACC took disciplinary action against the officials after proving their involvement in the purchase of five Auto Voltage Regulators in violation of the Public Procurement Regulation (PPR), he added.

Meanwhile, last week ACC sent a letter to the shipping ministry asking for divisional disciplinary action against the duo. In the letter ACC also asked CPA to take action against the duo and inform the ACC accordingly. 

The suspension was effective from 8 November.
 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA)

