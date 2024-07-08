15 staff of Bagerhat municipality sent to jail over illegal recruitment

15 staff of Bagerhat municipality sent to jail over illegal recruitment

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 01:35 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 03:11 am
The 15 employees appeared in the court on 7 July. Photo: TBS
A Bagerhat court yesterday (7 July) sent 15 employees of Bagerhat municipality to jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of illegal recruitment and misappropriation of government money.

District and Sessions Judge Md Ashraful Islam passed the order after the accused appeared in the court seeking bail yesterday afternoon, ACC lawyer Milon Kumar Banerjee told The Business Standard.

According to the case documents, in 2017, the municipality authorities appointed 17 people to various positions without issuing an employment notice and without adhering to the recruitment rules of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

From 30 March 2017 to 25 July 2020, the illegal recruits received a total of Tk1.26 crore in salaries and benefits from the government, which is a misappropriation of money from the government as per the law, said Milon Kumar Banerjee.

On 25 November 2021, ACC Assistant Director Tarun Kanti Ghosh filed a case over the incident against Bagerhat municipality Mayor Khan Habibur Rahman and 18 others. Khan Habibur Rahman is currently on bail granted by a higher court in this case.

