Corruption is a way of life across the world, Quader says

Corruption is a way of life across the world, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today, emphasising that the issue is not exclusive to Bangladesh.

Quader's candid remarks came during the inauguration of the BRTC shuttle bus service at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka this morning.

"We aren't claiming that there is no corruption here. It isn't correct to say that only government officials are corrupt and politicians aren't," said Quader, who also serves as the general secretary of the Awami League.

"When we speak, we must consider everyone; we should first look at our own reflection in the mirror. I am speaking out against the corruption of officials, and there is corruption in my sector as well. Isn't there? Of course, there is," he added.

Minister Quader also highlighted the crucial role of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in tackling corruption. "I believe the ACC is here, and the Prime Minister is steadfast in her zero-tolerance policy towards corruption," he stated.

Quader affirmed the ACC's independence, underscoring its authority to investigate corruption without government interference. "The government has not and will not interfere with this independence," he assured.