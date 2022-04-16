Corruption allegation over vaccine has no evidence: Ahmad Kaikaus

Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the prime minister, said that the allegations of corruption over the vaccination campaign of the government were being made without any evidence.

Speaking as the chief guest at a seminar, he said, "Many questions were raised about the vaccination programme of the government. Allegations of corruption were made, accusing the government of bribing Tk69 for each vaccine. But there was no proof."

Referring to the allegations made over the vaccination campaign, he said, "It hurts a lot when an allegation of corruption is made after working honestly."

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) organised the seminar at its Motijheel office in the capital on Saturday.

Kaikaus said, "It is said that corruption is taking place in big projects. International donors, including JICA, are involved in most of these projects. Are they also involved in this corruption?"

Addressing the critics of the government, he said, "You are finding fault in every step. What do you think – you will speak negatively, and we will remain silent?"

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin presided over the seminar "Export challenges of Bangladesh after graduation from LDC status: options for the private sector", attended by economists, business leaders and senior officials of various government departments.